Man in court accused of sexually assaulting drag queen at Dundee venue

A man accused of sexually assaulting a drag queen in Dundee has been remanded in custody.

Mark Cussick allegedly carried out the attack within a bar in the city on May 22.

The 41-year-old is also facing claims that he repeatedly harassed his former partner while subject to bail conditions.

Cussick denies sexually assaulting the man in the bar by seizing his breast, repeatedly touching him on the body, seizing his clothing and exposing his breast.