Man in court accused of robbing Dundee store at knifepoint remanded

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to rob a city store at knifepoint.

Kevin Booth, of Tullideph Road, made no plea or declaration to claims he tried to rob the Aneka Convenience Store on Blackness Road on Thursday night.

It is alleged that he attempted to rob the store by presenting a knife at shop employee Kaneez Nazir.

Booth is alleged to have repeatedly demanded that she open the till and give him money.

He is additionally accused of being in possession of a knife at the store.

After appearing on petition before Sheriff George Way, the 33-year-old’s case was continued for further examination.

Booth was remanded in custody.