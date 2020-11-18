Man in court accused of raping woman at Dundee address

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman at an address in the city.

James Scarborough allegedly committed the offence on November 3 2017.

The 21-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting the woman by pinning her to a bed, kissing her on the mouth and touching her indecently. He is then alleged to have raped the woman.

Scarborough, of Chalkfield Road, Horley, Surrey, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and released him on bail.