Man in court accused of placing pillow over partner’s face and restricting her breathing

A man has appeared in court accused of placing a pillow over his partner’s face and restricting her breathing.

Robert Soutar, 34, is alleged to have endangered the woman’s life by attacking her on November 8 on St Mungo Terrace.

Soutar, no fixed abode, is accused of shouting, swearing, kicking items of clothing and making violent threats towards the woman.

He allegedly punched her on the face, pinned her against a wall, threatened to kill her, threw her on to a bed and placed a pillow over her face, restricting her breathing.

After appearing on petition before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael, Soutar made no plea and his case was continued for further examination.