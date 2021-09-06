Man in court accused of murdering Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick with tyre iron

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering Fife woman Jane Fitzpatrick.

The 48-year-old was found dead in her car on August 9 in Glenrothes.

Mark Campbell, 35, from Kinglassie, appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon on a petition.

He made no plea and was remanded.

It is alleged he murdered Ms Fitzpatrick by striking her repeatedly on the head and body with a tyre iron or similar instrument at an address in Cable Road on August 8 or 9.