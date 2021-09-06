News / Court Man in court accused of murdering Glenrothes woman Jane Fitzpatrick with tyre iron By Ross Gardiner September 6, 2021, 6:59 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 7:33 pm Jane Fitzpatrick was allegedly murdered by Mark Campbell, who appeared in court on Monday A man has appeared in court accused of murdering Fife woman Jane Fitzpatrick. The 48-year-old was found dead in her car on August 9 in Glenrothes. Mark Campbell, 35, from Kinglassie, appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday afternoon on a petition. He made no plea and was remanded. It is alleged he murdered Ms Fitzpatrick by striking her repeatedly on the head and body with a tyre iron or similar instrument at an address in Cable Road on August 8 or 9. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe