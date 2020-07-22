Man in court accused of attempted murder at Dundee property

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody over claims he attempted to murder another man by stabbing and slashing him.

Cal Breen is also accused of using a knife to attack a second man during the alleged incident on Dundonald Street on Monday.

Breen appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for a brief hearing in private in connection with the allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Breen, of Dundonald Street, committed the offences in a ground-floor flat and in a common close.

He is accused of assaulting Robert Glennie by repeatedly threatening to kill him.

Breen then allegedly stabbed and slashed him with a knife to his right hand, the front of his neck and his face.

This allegedly caused Mr Glennie to suffer severe injury with the Crown alleging that Breen attempted to murder him.

Breen is also accused of assaulting Mark McDonald within a common close by threatening to kill him and striking him with a knife to both of his arms, to his injury.

No plea was made on Breen’s behalf by defence solicitor Jim Caird when the case called on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination before remanding Breen in custody.

He is expected to appear in court again next week.