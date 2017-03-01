A man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital after being knocked down by a car in Dundee.

Police and ambulance were called to Marketgait, beside the Shell garage, just before 9am.

A 22-year-old man sustained head injuries and was being treated by paramedics.

He is not believed to be seriously hurt.

A member of staff from the Shell garage said that he saw the man lying on the floor surrounded by a crowd of people. One person was providing first aid.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.52am today to attend an incident at an address on Marketgait, Dundee.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“A male patient in his twenties was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We attended at Marketgait, Dundee at about 8.55am, following a report of a road traffic collision involving a black Fiat 500 and a 22-year-old man.

“The pedestrian sustained injuries to his head and is being treated by Scottish Ambulance Service.”