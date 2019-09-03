Man hurled toy fire engine at partner’s head and smashed her phone off the ground

A thug hurled a toy fire engine at his partner’s head and smashed her phone off the ground following an argument at her home.

Edward McAteer, 27, had been asleep at a property in Fintry Crescent on April 14 when his partner arrived and woke him up by speaking noisily.

When he asked her to leave and she refused he became angry, first hurling cushions at her before reaching for a toy fire truck.

He hurled the toy at her, striking her on the head.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard McAteer then picked up a hallway mirror and smashed it in an adjacent bedroom.

He then went outside and threw his partner’s phone away, causing it to break – and then reported himself to the police and was subsequently cautioned and charged.

McAteer, of High Street, Monifieth, chose to represent himself in court.

He had admitted the charges at a previous hearing and returned to court after his sentence was deferred to give him the chance to turn around his behaviour.

He admitted a domestically aggravated charge of assaulting his partner, throwing a toy at her and striking her on the head.

McAteer also admitted, without reasonable excuse, wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging a mirror and a mobile phone.

Sheriff Derek Reekie noted that McAteer had a previous conviction which had been dealt with with a community order.

He told McAteer: “You have pleaded guilty to a charge of assault on your partner and also damaging property on April 25.

“Sentence was deferred for good behaviour. Are you still in the relationship and is it continuing?”

McAteer responded: “Yes, yes – all better.”

After hearing the facts of the case from the depute fiscal, Sheriff Reekie opted to fine him £600.

However, he reduced this to £400 for McAteer’s early guilty plea.

He then further reduced it to £250 taking into account his good behaviour since first admitting the charges in April, to be paid at a rate of £30 a fortnight.

He told McAteer: “It seems pretty aggressive behaviour. Smashing mirrors and throwing fire trucks needs to be marked in some way.

“I will give you credit and modify, significantly, what you will have to pay, taking into account your guilty plea and the good behaviour.”