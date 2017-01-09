Man hunt after ‘unprovoked attack’ at supermarket

Police are on the hunt for a biker who launched an ‘unprovoked’ attack in a supermarket car park.

The incident happened on Hogmanay at Morrison’s in Arbroath at about 3pm.

The man responsible is described as being 20 to 30-years-old, between 5ft 10in and 6ft fall of stocky build with short dark hair.

Another man was the victim of the assault. No further details on the incident were available.

Police say he had a local accent and was wearing a navy zip up hooded top.

He fled the scene on a distinctive lime green bike.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “If you think you can help officers to identify this man please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”