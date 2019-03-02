Man hospitalised from fall after application for place in Dundee care home ignored

Social care bosses have been ordered to apologise to a woman after requests to put her ailing dad in a care home were ignored.

Staff at the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, which is based at the city’s Dudhope Castle, put the man in sheltered housing despite the request for a more supervised setting.

Shortly after he was moved into the sheltered accommodation, the man – named only in case documents as Mr A – was involved in an incident and hospitalised.

Thereafter, he was finally discharged to a care home.

Mr A’s daughter – named as Miss C – complained to the HSCP and later to watchdog the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO).

Social care bosses have now been ordered by the SPSO to apologise over their handling of the situation and to overhaul its processes to avoid a repeat in future.

Miss C told the ombudsman that she believed her view should have been considered as she had power of attorney for him – but the HSCP told her that it was normal practice to pick “the least restrictive option that was suitable”.

The ombudsman took umbrage with the partnership’s decision to only involve a social worker after the man was hospitalised.

It took advice from a qualified social worker and found several issues in the decision-making process that led to Mr A being put into sheltered accommodation.

Its investigation found there was “no clear explanation” for why the partnership failed to comply with his daughter’s wishes.

Its decision report said: “We noted that the partnership did not have any procedures which guide when it is appropriate for a social worker to become involved in the decision-making process.

“We took independent advice from a social worker who found that the council failed to involve a social worker at the appropriate time in the assessment process as they only became involved after Mr A was admitted to hospital.

“Given this and the poor quality of assessment, we upheld Miss C’s complaint.”

A spokesman for the HSCP said: “We are aware of the Ombudsman’s findings and have acted on the recommendations.”