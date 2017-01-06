Man hospitalised after falling off bike on Dundee road

Traffic was held up on a busy Dundee road today after a man fell off his bike.

Police directed traffic following the incident on Lochee Road, opposite Smellies Lane, at about 3pm.

He was then rushed to hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The man is not believed to have been involved in any sort of collision.

One witness found the road was partially blocked while the incident was being dealt with.

He said: “I was driving up the Lochee Road and I was confronted by a hectic scene with an ambulance blocking the road flashing its lights and three police cars.

“There was a bike propped up against the wall – I assumed it had something to do with a cyclist.

“The police were directing traffic while the paramedics entered the back of the ambulance – to deal with the casualty.

“There were tailbacks on both sides of the road.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended after a man came off of his pushbike.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”