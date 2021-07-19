Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man hospitalised after two-vehicle tractor crash on A907 at Bogside Farm

By Alasdair Clark
July 19, 2021, 7:08 pm
A907 Bogside Farm
The male driver of the van was taken to hospital

One man has been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash involving a van and a tractor on the A907 at Bogside Farm.

Locals reported significant traffic delays as a result of the collision, which occurred just after 4pm on Monday, July 19.

The A907 was blocked in both directions at Bogside Farm as a result, local motorists said, with queues forming.

Police said the road remained closed on Monday evening, with the male driver of the van taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

No further information on the man’s condition was available.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a van and a tractor, on the A907 near Bogside around 4.05pm on Monday, 19 July, 2021.

“The male driver of the van is being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”