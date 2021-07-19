Man hospitalised after two-vehicle tractor crash on A907 at Bogside Farm

One man has been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash involving a van and a tractor on the A907 at Bogside Farm.

Locals reported significant traffic delays as a result of the collision, which occurred just after 4pm on Monday, July 19.

The A907 was blocked in both directions at Bogside Farm as a result, local motorists said, with queues forming.

Police said the road remained closed on Monday evening, with the male driver of the van taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

One man hospitalised

No further information on the man’s condition was available.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a two-vehicle crash, involving a van and a tractor, on the A907 near Bogside around 4.05pm on Monday, 19 July, 2021.

“The male driver of the van is being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed.”