Man hits out at Dundee letting agent over ‘dead bird’ in his water heater

A man has criticised his letting agent over its failure to act swiftly after a bird died inside his water heater.

Charlie Hunter, 22, signed a tenancy agreement with SGL Property in August last year for the flat on Strathmartine Road.

It was his first time living independently following a tumultuous few months including a spell of homelessness.

However, he says he has been plagued with problems from a broken secure entry and draughty windows to jammed-up radiators – and, horrifyingly, feathers and maggots coming from his taps after a bird drowned in his water heater after bursting in through the roof.

Charlie was at the mercy of his landlords to remove the bird and decontaminate the pipes, as the heater was locked away in the loft under lock and key.

He said: “Everything was fine for about three months – but when I turned on my hot water tap one day there was no hot water being supplied.

“But then stuff started coming out – feathers and maggots, all sorts of debris.

“I had environmental health out and they said I couldn’t use hot or cold water at all because the pipes were contaminated.

“SGL sent a plumber out and I was offered another flat at the other side of town for what they said would be a few days. But I don’t drive and I walk to work so it wouldn’t have worked out.

“And in the end it was one delay after another. It was only four weeks after I reported it that it was sorted. They gave me £50 to cover the cost of buying bottled water.”

Following this, Charlie’s heating failed again on December 20 – and to date it is yet to be repaired, more than 40 days on.

He added: “After 40 days I told SGL I was leaving. They offered me £75 compensation but I’ve had excuse after excuse.

“I’m not angry with them or anything – I’m just absolutely fed up and I think landlords need to do better.

“I’ve picked up keys for a new flat and the new letting agent gave me all sorts of information like PAT testing certificates and energy efficiency information which I never got the last time. It’s been really different.

“I’ve been having a hard time for a while – and SGL assured me everything was fine so I took them on their word but it’s just been anything but.”

A spokeswoman for SGL Property said: “We at SGL regret that the hot water problems occurred within the property and can confirm we did endeavour to completely solve the issues experienced during the tenancy period including offering alternative accommodation to Mr Hunter which he declined.

“We are disappointed to note that Mr Hunter has provided his notice to leave the property and wish him well for the future.”