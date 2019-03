Stephen Petrie, 51, is awaiting sentence for drunkenly assaulting his partner.

Petrie, of Ravensby Road, Carnoustie, admitted attacking her by punching her on the head on Dundee’s Cowgate on Saturday.

Solicitor John Boyle said Petrie had suffered a relapse in his recovery from alcohol addiction and drank a litre of rum on the night in question.

Sentence was deferred until May 1 for social work reports.