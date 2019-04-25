Man ‘high on drink or drugs’ accused of running down Dundee child with mobility scooter

A man is to stand trial accused of running down a child while driving a mobility scooter on a busy city centre shopping street while “drunk or on drugs”.

Eric Stewart faces charges of careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs over the incident, which is said to have occurred on August 10 last year on Dundee’s Murraygate.

The busy pedestrianised street is lined on either side with major High Street retailers and is the main thoroughfare between the city’s Wellgate shopping centre and the rest of the city’s main shopping district.

Prosecutors allege the 38-year-old drove without due care and attention and collided with the child, injuring the youngster in the process.

He is also accused of failing to provide a specimen of urine at police headquarters in order to ascertain his ability to drive.

Stewart, 38, of Brewery Lane, Dundee, denied the three charges on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Debbie Ginniver, defending, said the defence required to view CCTV footage before trial.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio continu the case to trial next month.