Drunk, abusive man fell off mobility scooter before police found drugs hidden inside Kinder Egg

A drunken man who had fallen off his mobility scooter abused police as they tried to help him up – before the officers discovered drugs he had hidden inside a Kinder Surprise.

Michael McGuigan furiously rejected the assistance of the police after taking a tumble in the city centre in the early hours of March 17.

The 65-year-old was also caught with the Class B drug cannabis, which had been hidden inside the chocolate treat.

In a summary of evidence provided to Dundee Sheriff Court, it was revealed that police on patrol had been flagged down by a concerned member of the public on High Street

An ambulance was called for a sozzled McGuigan who said to the police: “Get to ****. What the **** has it got to do with you?”

McGuigan clenched his fist and said: “I’ll ****** knock you out. I’ll ******* kill you.”

© Google

The lout continued to shout and swear while paramedics checked him over. They had no concerns for McGuigan’s welfare.

Police searched McGuigan due to his abusive behaviour and discovered a wrap of herbal substance within a Kinder Egg.

McGuigan’s abusive tirades continued at police headquarters on West Bell Street while he was in the process of being charged.

Asked if he had any injuries, he replied: “Yes I’ve got a 40-inch **** and I only have 10 minutes to **** it off.”

McGuigan, of South Tay Street, pleaded guilty by letter to acting aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats of violence, as well as possessing cannabis.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said in a letter that McGuigan, a former offshore worker, was profoundly sorry for his behaviour.

© DC Thomson

He said McGuigan suffered a number of head injuries as a result of being the victim of an attempted murder in 1999.

Mr McIlravey wrote: “My client wishes to apologise for his behaviour. From being a former offshore worker, he is now struggling with his health. He consumed a large quantity of alcohol on the night.

“He overreacted and acted totally inappropriately. He puts this down to the excessive consumption of alcohol.

“He extends his sincerest apologies to the police officers involved. He says the cannabis is an assistant to help him sleep.”

McGuigan was fined a total of £320 by Sheriff John Rafferty.