A man has been arrested and charged following a “peeping Tom” probe at a shopping centre in Dundee.

He was detained by police amid claims he had been seen looking into a toilet cubicle being used by a child at the city’s Overgate.

The alarm was raised by the child’s father, who said he witnessed the man looking under the partition between two cubicles.

The dad followed the suspected culprit out of the bathroom before contacting the shopping centre’s security team.

They in turn alerted the police and a short time later officers arrested and charged a 57-year-old man.

The incident happened around 4.30pm on Sunday, just 30 minutes before the Overgate was due to close.

The police probe centred on the first-floor toilets next to the fresh vegetables vending machine. The man who was detained was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at the Overgate shopping centre, Dundee, that happened at around 4.30pm on Sunday.”

The spokeswoman added: “He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.”

Malcolm Angus, manager of the Overgate, told the Tele: “On April 30, a member of Overgate security was advised by a father of an incident in the upper toilets involving a male who, it is claimed, was witnessed looking under an adjacent cubicle to which the father’s child was in.

“Following the alleged incident, the father followed a male through the centre to a point where he was able to alert a member of Overgate security.

“The member of security called in the alleged incident to the control room and additional Overgate security support was immediately deployed.

“The male suspect was made aware of a complaint lodged against him by a member of the public.

“He was engaged in general conversation by security while the police were immediately called, and swiftly arrived in the centre.

“Following statements being taken by the police from the child’s father, Overgate security and the alleged culprit, the police detained the male and took him to Bell Street station for further inquiries.”