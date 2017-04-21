A man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery at a Dundee grocery store.

The 37-year-old man is alleged to have targeted the Lifestyle Grocers on South Road, Lochee, at around 4.20pm on Monday.

He was due to appear at court today.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said today: “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery which took place on Monday April 17 at Lifestyle Grocers, South Road, Dundee.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.”

Police remained at the store for several hours following the alleged incident and taped off an area of the street.