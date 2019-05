A man is to stand trial accused of leaving his former partner in a state of fear and alarm.

William Howe, of Jacobson Terrace, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at an address on Foula Terrace on March 10 by shouting, swearing, entering uninvited and refusing to leave.

The 40-year-old appeared before Sheriff Keith O’Mahony where he continued to plead not guilty to the charge.

Howe’s trial was set for May 22.