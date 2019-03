A trial has been fixed for a man accused of driving through a wall.

Lukasz Kowalczyk, 33, denies driving carelessly between Clepington Road and Pitkerro Road on Saturday by failing to stop at a junction and colliding with a wall of a residential property causing extensive damage.

He also allegedly failed to provide two specimens of breath.

Kowalczyk, of Luwther Road, Doncaster, had a trial fixed for June 21 with an intermediate diet on June 4.