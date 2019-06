Stewart Burne-Jones, 33, had sentence deferred after he admitted damaging a car wing mirror.

He pleaded guilty to vandalising the vehicle on Tannadice Street on May 27.

The offence came days before Burne-Jones, of Helmsdale Avenue, was due to be sentenced for sending threatening messages to a colleague.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until September 18 for Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to deal with.