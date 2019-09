Daniel Ferrara, of Princes Street, had sentence further deferred for trying to flee the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 26-year-old previously admitted trying to break free from custody by running up a set of stairs away from a G4S employee and trying to escape from court on November 30 2017.

Sheriff George Way further deferred sentence on Ferrara until September 19 for additional reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.