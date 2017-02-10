Menzieshill murder trial: Man, 25, guilty of culpable homicide in Dundee close two days before Christmas

A man was today found guilty of the killing of a Latvian national in a block of flats in Dundee.

Aldis Minakovskis, 25, had stood trial accused of murdering 34-year-old Aigars Upenieks in a close in Thurso Crescent, Menzieshill, in December 2015.

A jury found him guilty by majority of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

The court had previously heard how Mr Upenieks had been stabbed by Minakovskis as they got involved in a physical struggle, two days before Christmas.

