Man got behind the wheel of his car after swigging alcoholic energy drink

A 25-year-old man caught drink-driving after taking an alcoholic energy drink has been fined and banned.

Aaron Fowler got behind the wheel of his car after drinking Dragon Soop on September 14.

Fowler, of Colinton Place, was stopped by police on Berwick Drive and Ballumbie Road where he tested 32 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a valid policy of insurance.

The court heard that Fowler had consumed the drink while drinking with his girlfriend and pals at his home.

Sheriff Kevin Veal fined Fowler £400 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.