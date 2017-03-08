A man glassed a teenager who bumped into him on the dancefloor at pub — just as he was told that his cousin had been killed in the Paris terrorist attacks.

Dylan Muir, 19, bumped into 28-year-old Ali Nacibi-Zerigue in the St Andrews venue and turned to him to apologise.

But Nacibi-Zerigue, originally from France, retaliated by smashing a glass into his face.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Nacibi-Zerigue was on the phone to his sister at the time — who was telling him how his cousin, Kheireddine Sahbi, had died earlier the same night in the French capital.

The incident took place at The Vic on St Mary’s Place in the early hours of November 14, 2015.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson said: “The complainer bumped into the accused on the dancefloor as the accused was on the phone. He turned to apologise and the accused struck him on the head with a glass.

“Blood immediately stated pouring from his face.

“Paramedics took him to hospital where it was found he had a 6cm laceration and was given six stitches.”

Nacibi-Zerigue was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he told officers: “I don’t do nothing wrong.”

Mr Muir was left with a scar above his eyebrow.

Solicitor Edward Robertson, defending, said: “He is from France and was receiving a call from his sister about his cousin who died in the terrorist attacks in Paris, which happened earlier that night.

“He has been working solidly as a chef since 2010 in this country.

“He is currently working at a new Tony Macaroni branch in East Kilbride and commutes there from his home in Glasgow.”

Nacibi-Zerigue, of Cumlodden Drive, Glasgow, admitted that on November 14, 2015, at The Vic Cafe, St Mary’s Place, St Andrews, he assaulted Mr Muir by striking him on the head with a glass object to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sentence was deferred until April 5 for background reports.

Mr Sahbi was one of 130 people killed when armed extremists targeted venues like the Bataclan nightclub and the Stade de France.