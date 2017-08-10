A man was left injured after being attacked outside a Dundee pub with a glass.

The incident happened in the early hours of today outside the Balcony Bar in Ward Road.

The victim suffered cuts to the back of the head and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Police are looking to track down a distinctive-looking man with quite long hair in connection with the assault.

He is described as being in his early twenties of skinny build, with blonde neck-length hair, and wearing a red Adidas t-shirt with white stripes.

The person responsible was seen to run off in the direction of Meadowside, but was lost to sight

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “We are appealing for information about an incident which happened around 1:30am outside the Balcony Bar in Ward Road, Dundee.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/20821/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”