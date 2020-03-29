Man given time to behave after making threats while holding knife in Dundee flat

A man left in the care of his former partner after being found in a drunken state turned on her and began uttering threats of violence as he reached for a knife.

Mark Weir was picked up by police near to Lidl on Dundee’s Ward Road on March 21 after they were called to a disturbance.

After officers agreed to leave him in the care of his former partner in her nearby Lyon Street flat, he turned to her new partner, called him a “homewrecker”, and went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Weir, of Lorimer Street, had been spotted outside the supermarket at around 10.30am by concerned staff who phoned the police.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court: “Police Scotland were contacted by staff at Lidl in relation to a disturbance.

“They saw the accused in a drunken state and he was deemed to be unfit to be left alone.

“He was taken into the Lyon Street property and left in the care of an individual who agreed to this.

“He walked into the living room and started an argument with another person present – it is my understanding it was his ex’s new partner.

“He told him: ‘You’re a homewrecker, you stole my family.'”

After Weir’s ex rushed into the living room to calm him down, the 50-year-old moved into the kitchen.

Ms Apostolova continued: “He continued to shout and as he did that he picked up a kitchen knife and put it in one of his jacket pockets, causing worry.

“His ex tried to get him to put it back and he refused.”

Weir was arrested and taken to Bell Street Police Station. Officers who searched him in the custody suite found 0.3g of cannabis.

Two days later, Weir began to send his partner nuisance texts in relation to arrangements to see his children. Excerpts of the texts were not read in court.

He admitted threatening or abusive behaviour and possessing a Class B drug on March 21 and sending nuisance texts on March 23 and 24 from Lorimer Street and elsewhere.

Solicitor Scott Norrie, in mitigation, said Weir had experienced drug problems in the past but had been out of trouble for some time.

He added: “These incidents relate to the new partner – to be fair, Mr Weir is frightened of this new partner.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence for good behaviour and for childcare issues to be resolved until September 15. Weir was bailed meantime.