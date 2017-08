A man had a Stanley knife on a residential Dundee street.

Mark Swain, 45, of Salvation Army, Strathmore House, Ward Road, was placed on a curfew at the city’s sheriff court.

Swain was found guilty after trial of having a Stanley knife, at Morgan Street, on March 29 last year.

He was placed on a restriction of liberty order confining him to his home address from 7pm-7am daily for three months.