Man from Dundee allegedly attached posters to lamp-posts with messages intended for former partner

A man allegedly followed his former partner and left letters on her car.

David Hawksworth is accused of causing the woman fear and alarm on Ure Street and Bellfield Street between August 20-30 last year.

He allegedly sent repeated social media messages to her, as well as leaving letters and cards on her vehicle.

Hawksworth, of Balunie Crescent, is also accused of attaching posters to lamp-posts with messages intended for her, and sending emails to her husband and organisations making allegations about her, as well as repeatedly following the woman.

All of the offences were allegedly committed while the 47-year-old was on bail.

Hawksworth pleaded not guilty and Sheriff George Way fixed a trial for September 19, with an intermediate diet on August 29.