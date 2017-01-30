Man freed from car after lorry crash on Dundee’s Arbroath Road

A man had to be freed from his vehicle after a crash with a lorry on a busy Dundee road.

Emergency services were called to Arbroath Road, at Montgomerie Avenue, at about 11.30am.

An elderly man was left trapped in the car and had to be removed by fire crews. He was later taken to hospital.

The driver of the lorry was unharmed in the smash.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two fire engines from the nearby Kingsway station raced to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were notified at 11.38am.

“One elderly male was released from the vehicle.

“Firefighters used spreading gear to free the casualty. He was then handed into the care of paramedics.”

A spokeswoman from Police Scotland said: “The collision involved an Iveco lorry and a Toyota Celica.

“A man in his seventies was taken to Ninewells Hospital with leg injuries.”

Stanley Beesley, 80, a retired draftsman said fire crews had to cut the driver of the silver car out of his vehicle.

He said: “I didn’t see the incident but when I came out the police were on the scene first.

“They tried to force the drivers door open with a lever but it wouldn’t budge.

“The fireservice arrived shortly after and they used what I could only describe as an arrowhead to force the driver door open.

“Once they used that equipment they got the guy out within 5 minutes.

“He was put on a stretcher. He was half sitting up when he was taken away – I hope he his OK.”