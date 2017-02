A man who drove a vehicle while four times the legal drink-drive limit has been banned from the road.

Jason Simpson, 28, of Pitscottie Road, Cupar, was disqualified from driving for 16 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting a charge under the Road Traffic Act.

Simpson admitted driving a car with 88mics of alcohol in 100ml of breath at Nethergate and Whitehall Street, Dundee, on January 1.