Man found with samurai sword and knife in car park of Dundee bakery

A man found with a samurai sword and a knife in a stolen car while parked at a popular Dundee takeaway has been jailed.

Ryan Maich, 25, a prisoner at HMP Perth, was found within the vehicle in the car park at Clark’s Bakery, Annfield Row, along with three other males, all of whom were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court that on March 12 this year, an Audi car was stolen from outside the owner’s home in Dundee but was not traced until about a month later in the car park outside the premises in Annfield Row.

Police found the four men in the car, one of whom was Maich, who was in the driver’s seat, however CCTV footage later confirmed that it was in fact one of the other occupants who had driven the car into the car park.

“All four of them had got out of the car and switched seats whilst within the car park,” the fiscal said.

“The accused was searched and found to be in possession of the keys for the car.

“The car was searched and a samurai sword was found in the rear offside footwell and a lock knife was found in the front offside footwell, both of them in clear view.

“The accused, along with his former co-accused, was arrested and taken to police HQ in Dundee where the accused was later cautioned and charged, making no response.”

Maich had previously admitted that on April 10, 2020, at Annfield Row, he reset a car and on the same date and at the same place, possessed a samurai sword and a knife.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Maich for 18 months.