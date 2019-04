Ross Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, had sentence deferred after being caught with heroin.

The 39-year-old admitted being found with 1.9g of the Class A drug worth £95 on Whistler’s Way on Tuesday.

He committed the offence while subject to a bail order.

After pleading guilty to the offence from custody, Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until May 20 for social work reports.

Mitchell was remanded in custody.