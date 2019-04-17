Man found slumped on Dundee street told police officers to ‘**** off’

Michael McConnell, of Dighty Gardens, had sentence deferred for making violent threats.

Police found the 49-year-old slumped on Victoria Street on April 9.

Officers believed he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and he was taken to his previous address on Soapwork Lane.

But officers were called back to the address after McConnell was repeatedly abusive and told police officers to “**** off”.

Appearing from custody, McConnell pleaded guilty to the offence.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said it was McConnell’s position that he told officers he was suffering from heart-related issues and was not under the influence of any substances.

He believed McConnell would benefit from more support with alcohol addition. Sentence was deferred until May 3 for reports and McConnell was bailed.