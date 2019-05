Brian Morrison, of Tulloch Court, is awaiting sentencing after admitting to drunkenly abusing police.

The 47-year-old was found slumped on Reform Street at around 11.15am on Sunday.

Morrison repeatedly told officers to “**** off” and was unco-operative.

After pleading guilty, solicitor Anika Jethwa said Morrison had been making progress in finding stability in his life.

Sentence was deferred until June 3 for reports.