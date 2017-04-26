A man was taken to hospital after being found in a pool of blood in Dundee city centre.

Police and an ambulance crew were called to Panmure Street after the man was found in the street with a head injury.

Two pools of blood were seen in the middle of the road across from the Brewdog pub.

The man was transported to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Charleston woman Lorraine Simpson was first on the scene and came to the aid of the injured man.

The 26-year-old told the Tele that the man suffered cuts to his head and face.

She said: “The man was walking across the road when he fell and smashed his face on the ground. He had cuts all over his face. He was covered in blood and so was the ground.

“I was holding him and rubbing his back to make sure he was OK — there was a really deep cut.

“Police and an ambulance came and got him off the road and into the ambulance.

“They said he was going to be taken to hospital.

“It was a bad injury but he seemed to be OK.

“He was really worried because his dog had been left in the house.”

Another eyewitness saw the aftermath of the incident and thought the man had been involved in a road traffic accident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers attended the incident but declined to comment further as it was a “medical matter”.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.44pm to attend an incident in Panumure Street.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his sixties was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”