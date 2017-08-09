A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being found injured near a Tayside bank.

Mystery surrounds Tuesday’s incident as the man has been unable to tell police what happened to him.

He is still in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Allan Street in Blairgowrie just after 6pm.

The casualty, described as being in his early 50s, was found lying in the street with injuries to his face, head and arm, near to the Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

Officers are now looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the man to come forward to help the piece together what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At this time, he has been unable to speak with police, and as such we do not know what happened to him, or how he came to be injured.

“He may have been seen in the area around that time and may have been under the influence of alcohol. He is thought to have been wearing dark top and dark bottoms, and has grey/white hair.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/20698/17 or speak to any Police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.