Man found injured outside Dundee shops as man rushed to Ninewells Hospital

A busy road was sealed off over the weekend after a man was discovered lying on the street seriously injured.

A cordon was erected near the fire-ravaged Furniture Factory in the heart of Lochee’s shopping district around 8am on Saturday.

Police confirmed a 48-year-old man had been taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for a head injury.

© DC Thomson

The only road into the High Street was sealed off for several hours.

A number of people gathered at the scene and were shocked by the police presence.

One shopper, who declined to be named, said an officer had been standing guard throughout the morning.

He said: “There was wide speculation as to what had happened given that such a large area had been sealed off.

“I understand the man was in quite a bad way. Given the nature of his injuries, police couldn’t have ruled out foul play.

“When I came past just after noon, the cordon was still in place. Most folk were just walking past wondering what had happened.

“I saw one guy speaking with a officer asking when the cordon was likely to be lifted.

“Another asked if some of the shops around the cordon were still accessible.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The shopper said he had been relived nothing “more sinister” had happened, as the cordon was lifted to allow traffic to access the street.

He added: “I hope the guy makes a speedy recovery.

“I’m pleased to hear it hasn’t been anything more sinister.

“When you see something like that scene, you fear the worst.”

He added: “Businesses and locals were no doubt relieved the guy is now recovering and nothing worse had happened.”

It is understood CCTV footage had ruled out any criminality.

Police confirmed the man had been kept in for observation at Ninewells Hospital.

© DC Thomson

A spokeswoman said: “Officers in Dundee responded to reports of a concern for a person on Lochee High Street around 7.45am on Saturday November 9.

“A 48-year-old man was found to have sustained a head injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated and kept in for observation.

“Following inquiries, no criminality has been established.”