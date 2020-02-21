Man found injured in Dundee flat as police officers and ambulance crews attend

Emergency services raced to Constitution Road after a man was found injured in a flat.

A number of police officers and two ambulance crews were at the scene shortly after 2pm on Friday.

Locals said they saw as many as 10 police officers as CID officers went in and out of the block.

Two officers were stationed on a landing inside the block after the initial flurry of officers had left.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to Constitution Road at 2.05pm after a man was found injured in a flat.”

One man said he was “stunned” to hear what had happened.

He added: “There were a number of officers at the scene.

“I clocked two CID officers who were coming in and out of the flat near the junction with Barrack Road.

“One of the ambulances left fairly quickly while another remained at the scene for some time.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.