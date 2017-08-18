Man found guilty of raping women in Dundee

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee man is behind bars after being found guilty of raping two city women.

Steven Thomson, 56, of Buttar’s Road, had been standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh facing eight separate charges.

He had initially appeared at the High Court in Glasgow when he denied all the charges against him.

His trial in Edinburgh started earlier this month before Judge Lady Carmichael, and a jury has now found him guilty of four charges.

Some of the complaints against Thomson related to offences that happened at separate addresses in Dundee more than 20 years ago.

Thomson was convicted of raping a woman several times over a six-year period in the 1990s.

The charge stated that on various occasions between August 1993 and August 1999 at a property in Dundee, the accused followed his victim into a bathroom where he raped her.

Thomson also indecently assaulted another woman at two addresses in the city between August 1999 and November 2010.

Thomson was said to have initially made sexual remarks to the woman.

He then exposed himself to his victim, before groping her over and under her clothing and then raping her.

The jury also found Thomson guilty of attempting to rape the same woman between November 2006 and December 31 2006 at a property in Dundee.

The charge had initially been one of rape but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of attempted rape.

The final conviction was one of raping the same woman on various occasions at a city address between December 2010 and February 2012.

Thomson was found not guilty of two assault charges — one against the first complainer and another against the second.

Two further charges of raping the first complainer were found not proven.

Following the verdict, Lady Carmichael remanded Thomson in custody and asked for reports. He will appear at the High Court in Glasgow on September 15 for sentencing.