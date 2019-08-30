Man found guilty of stalking Dundee MSP Shona Robison

A man has been found guilty of stalking MSP Shona Robison and barraging her office with phone calls in a bid to meet her.

Ala Elbilbaisi used the phone calls to persistently ask staff if he could meet the Dundee City East MSP and to ask when she may be in the office.

When quizzed by office staff about the nature of his inquiries, Elbilbaisi failed to provide a valid reason for his calls.

It was found that the 34-year-old caused the MSP to feel “fear and alarm” through his conduct, which is being considered an act of stalking.

Solicitor for Mr Elbilbaisi, Kevin Corr, argued that he had phoned Ms Robison’s office in order to make an apology for his previous conduct.

However fiscal depute Laura Bruce claimed that he would have been aware of causing Ms Robison fear or alarm given that he had only recently been acquitted.

When arrested by police on July 27, Mr Elbilaisi said: “First of all, I was not convicted of stalking. Second of all there was no condition I couldn’t contact Shona.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond did not accept his claim he was calling to apologise and “ought to have known” in the circumstances that he would have caused her fear and alarm.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Elbilbaisi had been acquitted on mental health grounds after sending Ms Robison abusive emails and posting threatening comments on social media.

In an email on January 10 he appeared to be under the impression she was infatuated with him, writing: “There will never be anything between us no matter what you do or try. Go on practising your filth for as long as you can. I will take you to court.”

Sentence is being deferred for criminal justice and social work reports. He has a number of previous convictions, three of which were dealt with by way of admonition and another with a £250 fine.

Remanded in custody until September 27. His bail was refused.