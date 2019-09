Ryan Rosscraig, 36, has been convicted of a course of abusive behaviour under Scotland’s new domestic abuse laws.

Rosscraig, of Court Street North, admitted an amended charge of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his partner or ex-partner between June 11-18.

Sentence was deferred until September 11 and Rosscraig’s bail was continued.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter