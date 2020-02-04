Man found guilty of killing three people in horror smash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

A man will be sentenced in March after being found guilty of causing the deaths of three people on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road.

Marin Rachev pulled out on to the carriageway without giving way, killing three people in a horror smash.

The 35-year-old, of Aberdeen, drove his red Renault Scenic straight into the path of a double-decker bus on March 12 last year.

Zaharina Hristova, 37, Silyan Stefanova, 42, and Dimitar Georgiev, 32, all from Bulgaria, were named as the victims of the crash later that evening.

Two of the passengers were thrown from the vehicle and onto the road, where they were then hit by another vehicle – with none of the three wearing seatbelts.

More than 20 firefighters were sent to scene on the A90 near Drumlithie, around 20 miles north of Brechin, with the road closed in both directions after the incident.

An air ambulance was called to take the most-seriously injured person to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

None of the passengers on the bus were injured.

Following a week-long trial, the jury returned a majority guilty verdict to an amended charge of careless driving – with Rachev originally charged with dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody and banned from driving ahead of sentencing next month at the High Court in Livingston.