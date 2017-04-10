A man has been found guilty of murdering Fife dad Darren Adie.

Gordon Coventry had denied the charge against him but was found guilty by the jury at Dunfermline High Court today.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve at least 20 years.

Mr Adie, a dad of two, was stabbed repeatedly in Kirkcaldy’s Spey Avenue on Saturday May 28 last year.

The 42-year-old’s body was discovered in the nearby Tweed Avenue by a member of the public. He died later that day in Victoria Hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown who led the investigation said: “The investigation into Darren’s murder was complex and Gordon Coventry’s efforts to evade justice caused the family unnecessary additional suffering.

“However, due to the diligence, skill and professionalism of the officers involved in the inquiry, coupled with the support and assistance from the local community, we were able to identify him as being responsible through protracted and detailed investigations.

“My thoughts today are with Darren’s family and friends who had to endure the most tragic of circumstances”

“I would like to thank them for their support during the investigation and although nothing can ever undo the wicked actions of Coventry, I hope this verdict brings them some sense of comfort.”