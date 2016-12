A man has been found guilty of the murder of a mum-of-three in a Tayside town.

Steven Jackson, 40, was today convicted by a jury of murdering Kimberley MacKenzie in Montrose in October 2015.

He was also found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

A charge of murder against co-accused Michelle Higgins, 29, was found not proven by the jury – but she was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

More to follow.