Jordan Tracey, of Dee Gardens, had sentence further deferred.

The 25-year-old previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Dundee’s Job Centre in the Wellgate on April 20.

Tracey “flew off the handle” after arguing with staff about his entitlement to benefits upon learning his money had stopped. Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown further deferred sentence on Tracey until June 26 for him to attend social work appointments.