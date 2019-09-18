Man fined for shouting homophobic abuse at Dundee police officers

A sheriff fined a man who made a homophobic slur towards police officers.

Kenneth Moore saw red while officers were arresting his partner at his home on Thurso Crescent on November 9 last year.

Police attended in relation to another matter which caused Moore to become aggressive.

According to prosecutor Laura Bruce, Moore approached one officer with clenched fists while “staring at him intently”.

© DC Thomson

Moore entered the man’s personal space and said to him: “You’re awfy ***** aren’t you? You *****.”

The officer was said to have felt intimidated by Moore’s behaviour and both he and his partner were arrested and taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Moore, 31, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the day he was due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered Moore to pay a fine of £225.