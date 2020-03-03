Man fined for racially abusing staff at Dundee hotel after being asked to turn down television

A drunken guest dished out racist abuse in a city hotel after being asked to turn down the television in his room.

Laurence Allen told a woman to “**** off” and “go back to Poland” during the unsavoury scenes at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel last April.

Allen, a man with no previous convictions, was angered after a call was made to his room just before midnight asking him to turn down the TV in his room.

He then began abusing staff at the reception area who were trying to calm him down.

The 59-year-old admitted shouting and swearing at Katarzyna Zalewska, George McGrath and David Leslie before making racial remarks towards Ms Zalewska.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg told Dundee Sheriff Court how Allen made his way to reception after becoming annoyed at how the phone call was handled.

She said: “A witness tried to calm down the accused but he turned his attention towards him saying ‘stay out of it ginge’

“Police were contacted and the accused identified himself as an ex-policeman and said to call the police to ‘see what they do with me’.

“The accused moved to the seating area and returned a short time later, enquiring about when the police would be attending.

“He stated that the hotel should be hiring bar staff and when the complainer defends herself, the accused said’ ‘shut up, you don’t talk to me'”

Allen continued to act abusively and told Ms Zalewska: “**** off. Go back to Poland. We’ll see if you have a job in a few months.”

Police arrived and in response to being cautioned and charged, Allen replied: “Not guilty. I didn’t do that.”

Pleading guilty by letter, Allen, of Wellington Road, Newhaven, East Sussex, admitted shouting and swearing at the three individuals before acting in a racially-aggravated manner towards Ms Zalewska as well as acting aggressively and failing to desist on April 16 2019.

David Duncan, defending, said Allen was previously a regular guest at the hotel and had taken too much alcohol on the night in question.

Mr Duncan said Allen had previously made a complaint about noise coming from an adjacent room that he believed was not being taken seriously.

The solicitor said: “He appreciates he entirely overreacted. He has told us he sent a letter of apology to staff the next day.

“He is very much regretful of his conduct which is entirely unacceptable.”

Allen was fined £200.