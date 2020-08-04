Man fined for biting partner on the face after ‘blazing row’ on Dundee street

A thug who bit his partner on the face during a blazing row has been ordered to pay a fine.

Robbie Dolan, 20, was ordered to pay £590 after pleading guilty to carrying out the attack at an address on Strathmartine Road on December 21 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Dolan, who had been out with friends the previous evening, was deemed to be “not in a good mood” by the woman.

An argument developed and according to prosecutor Sue Ruta, neighbours could hear shouting coming from the flat.

She said: “The complainer became more upset. Things escalated and the accused bit the complainer to the face. She then ran out and police were contacted.

“Police arrived and she was seen to have raised marks on her face.”

Dolan, of Finlaggan Crescent, admitted a single charge of assaulting the woman by biting her on the face.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said the woman had been violent towards Dolan before he assaulted her.

She said the “destructive” relationship was over.

Sheriff John Rafferty said the matter could be dealt with without a custodial sentence, fining Dolan £590.

He said: “Given the passage of time and the whole circumstances and also bearing in mind the use of public resources, I will deal with this by way of a monetary penalty.”