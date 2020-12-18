Police were abused by a drunken lout after they broke up an early morning party in Craigie which broke Covid-19 rules.

James Savery was fined after threatening police with violence on Huntly Road on Tuesday.

Officers were investigating reports of an assault in the street and forced their way into the property after repeatedly knocking the door.

They found multiple partygoers, including Savery, under the influence at around 5.30am at the Craigie address, which was a clear breach of Covid-19 rules.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that a member of the public had phoned the police to report a man lying unconscious in the street.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “Officers made enquiries and there was no response to knocking.

“Entry was forced and upon entering, numerous persons including the accused were within and under the influence.

“The accused has then approached a police officer and called him a ‘beast'”

Mr Burton added: “Given there was a potential breach of Covid-19 regulations, the accused was asked to provide his details which he refused to do.

“He continued to shout and swear at police stating ‘**** off, I’ll ******* take you'”

© Supplied by Google Street View.

Savery removed from the Covid-19 breaching Craigie party, arrested and placed in a police van but continued with his expletive-laden tirade during the journey to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

He threatened to knock an officer’s teeth out as well as saying: “I’m going to smash you. I’ll remember your face.”

The thug also kicked out at officers as they attempted to search him in the cell area.

Savery, of Pitalpin Court, pleaded guilty from custody to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making abusive remarks, threatening violence, failing to provide his details and repeatedly kicking out with both legs on December 15.

Ross Donnelly, defending, said Savery remembered little about the episode due to his state of intoxication.

“It was utterly unacceptable and a huge overreaction to police enquiries that had nothing to do with him,” he told Sheriff Alison Michie.

“He is regretful for that. It seems the excessive consumption of alcohol has gotten the better of him.”

Before fining Savery £300, Sheriff Michie said: “This was a particularly unpleasant and unnecessary incident.

“However, your last conviction was five years ago and I am prepared to accept this was a one-off incident.”

According to data issued by Police Scotland, officers have been called out nearly 5,000 times to break illegal parties.

Police were granted new powers on August 28 to deal with incidents which contravened social gathering rules.

In the week covering Halloween and Bonfire Night, 84% of 365 parties that took place were in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The incidents included a fight which broke out when police attended a house party with 60 “intoxicated” people in Tayside.

In another incident, more than 20 people attended a Dundee party, with many of them escaping through the back garden when police arrived.

For information on how the Evening Telegraph covers court proceedings, click here.